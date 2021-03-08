NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

NV5 Global stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

