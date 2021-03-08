NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.60.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$523.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

