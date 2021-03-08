Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NES stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $154,341.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

