Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE:NCA opened at $9.96 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.