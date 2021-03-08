Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:NCA opened at $9.96 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

