Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NUVB opened at $10.86 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

