Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $53.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,670. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

