NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market cap of $370,525.96 and $904.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005237 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

