Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,679. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

