Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/2/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $13.00 to $20.00.

1/15/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,064,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.