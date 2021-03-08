NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) & Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Critical Contrast

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus target price of $63.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 2.82 $1.69 billion $3.28 17.15 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.45 $202.12 million $3.42 17.81

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 19.74% 11.30% 3.58% NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats NorthWestern on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2019, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 858,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 52 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 37,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,428 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

