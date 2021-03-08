Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 415.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $682.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

