Northern Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 3.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.