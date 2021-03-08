Northcoast Research Weighs in on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

PRG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,846,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

