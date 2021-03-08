Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.