Nord/LB Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.27 ($107.37).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

