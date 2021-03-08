NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.