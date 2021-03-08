New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

