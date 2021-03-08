New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of CommScope worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.