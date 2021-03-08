New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.28 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

