New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 351,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

