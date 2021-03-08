New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $11,413,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,670 shares of company stock worth $31,631,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.19 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.