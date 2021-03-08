New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

