New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 260,021 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,514,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FirstService by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,018,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $148.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

