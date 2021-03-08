New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $71.47 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

