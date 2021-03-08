New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 37,500 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

