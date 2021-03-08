New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NYCB stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 902,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

