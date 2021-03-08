Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.