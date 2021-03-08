MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €179.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €181.19 ($213.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock traded down €13.05 ($15.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €198.35 ($233.35). 328,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €200.63 and its 200-day moving average is €182.34. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.