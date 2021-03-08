MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, New Street Research cut shares of MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Shares of MTN Group stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.82. 7,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.