Morgan Stanley Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $43.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

WFC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

