Morgan Stanley Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

ABNB stock opened at $179.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.59. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,404,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

