Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

