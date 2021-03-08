Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

MRCC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of MRCC opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

