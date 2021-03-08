Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $182.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $130.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53. Moderna has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,544,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,627,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

