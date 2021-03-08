Mizuho Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

