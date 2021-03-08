Mizuho Increases McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $28.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded McAfee to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 2,550,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,668. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $7,068,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $19,930,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.