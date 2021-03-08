Mizuho Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $150.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.64.

KRTX stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

