Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in February

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,437,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 28th total of 11,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,068.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Mitsubishi Motors has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.37.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.