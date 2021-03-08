Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in February

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,437,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 28th total of 11,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,068.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Mitsubishi Motors has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.37.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

