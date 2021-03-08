MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $543.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $664,414.77 and $543.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.04 or 0.03369067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00373908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.00 or 0.01010884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.78 or 0.00408220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00362811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00251065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022611 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

