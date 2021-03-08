Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of MTX opened at $75.40 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

