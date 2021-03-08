Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 869 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

