Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 108,500 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

