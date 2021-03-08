Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

