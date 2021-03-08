Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

