Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.40. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

