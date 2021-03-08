MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 762,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,034. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.