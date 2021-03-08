Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.80.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 89.18% and a return on equity of 173.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

