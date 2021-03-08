Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE:MDP opened at $34.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meredith by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.