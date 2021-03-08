MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.35.

TSE:MEG opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

