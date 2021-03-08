Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

